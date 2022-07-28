IMG_0275.jpg

Artwork of birds by Bridget Marcus and woodwork by Ron Lofthouse are paired for a joint exhibit, “Woodwork and Wings,” at the Roti Roti Art Center of Buchanan.

 Photo provided / Bridget Marcus

BUCHANAN — The Roti Roti Art Center of Buchanan, 117 W. Front St., opened five new exhibits this week.

The center will host a reception with the featured artists from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 5. The exhibits will remain on display through Sept. 3.

A616EA5A-4E7D-44FA-9490-5804C5A08DEB_1_201_a.jpeg

Bridget Marcus’ artwork of birds is on display at the Roti Roti Art Center of Buchanan.