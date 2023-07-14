BENTON HARBOR — The annual Wolf’s Marine St. Joseph Dinghy Poker Run is set to begin with registration at 11 a.m. and a noon take off, July 15. The after party begins at 3 p.m. The poker run starts at the Elk’s lodge. During the event, boaters will stop at five spots to obtain their hand. They are to return to the lodge by 3 p.m. to turn in their cards. Winning and losing hands win prizes. The event is open to the public and entrance forms can be found at Wolf’s Marine, 250 W. Main St. in Benton Harbor or online at wolfsmarine.com/st-joseph -dinghy-poker-run/
This year, from 7-10 p.m., the event will include live music from The Marshall Morlock band. The band, which was voted the top band of the Florida Keys is touring Michigan this month. The concert will take place at the newly remodeled Elks Lodge, 601 Riverview Dr. in Benton Harbor.