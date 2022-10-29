Nov. 1 is All Saints Day, according to various Christian traditions. This practice largely calls attention to all those who have gone before us in death, giving thanks for what Scripture calls “a great cloud of witnesses” (Hebrews 12:1). Rather than focusing solely on what some traditions may recognize as formal saints, I appreciate the shifting of emphases upon the grace of God working through all the ordinary lives of the women and men who lived in faith before us. In the congregation I serve, we light candles on the Sunday following All Saints Day, to recognize the lights of those people who led the way for us.
This year I’m lighting a candle for my father, who died in February. It’s difficult grasping the reality that it’s nearly been a year since his sudden death. I already can feel the lump rising in my throat as I imagine holding out the flame over his designated candle, remembering his light burning bright but now no longer present to shine for me or my family. Our pain over the absence of those we loved can feel like a heavy darkness, and whatever measures we take to find comfort may feel like a feeble wick burning against that emptiness.
Today’s Insights was written by the Rev. Jeffrey Hubers, senior minister at St. Joseph First Congregational Church. Insights is written by area clergy every weekend to give different viewpoints on a variety of topics.