Area Agency on Aging.jpg
Don Campbell / HP file photo

ST. JOSEPH — Seniors, caregivers and those interested in senior issues are invited to meet with elected officials at 2 p.m. April 4 during the 15th annual tri-county Legislative Forum on Senior Issues hosted by Region IV Area Agency on Aging.

The in-person and livestreamed event – part of Senior Action Week 2022 – offers seniors, caregivers, people with disabilities and professionals in the field of aging a chance to talk with state legislators around a platform of issues key to people’s ability to age with dignity and independence in their homes and communities.