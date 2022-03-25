Cloudy this morning with showers during the afternoon. High 46F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
ST. JOSEPH — Seniors, caregivers and those interested in senior issues are invited to meet with elected officials at 2 p.m. April 4 during the 15th annual tri-county Legislative Forum on Senior Issues hosted by Region IV Area Agency on Aging.
The in-person and livestreamed event – part of Senior Action Week 2022 – offers seniors, caregivers, people with disabilities and professionals in the field of aging a chance to talk with state legislators around a platform of issues key to people’s ability to age with dignity and independence in their homes and communities.