BENTON HARBOR — The Frederick S. Upton Foundation recently awarded the Benton Harbor Sunrise Rotary Foundation a grant to supply Amazon Kindle tablets to four second-grade classrooms at International Academy at Hull.
The project will build on the work of Eddie Marshall’s Toys for the Needy organization and the Sunrise Rotary, according to a news release.
“Based on what we have seen in the pilot programs, this grant will help improve reading skills for all the second graders in Benton Harbor Area Schools. This will provide the children with a better foundation for meeting the important third grade Michigan reading requirements designed to have a significant impact on their long-term educational success,” Dave Bly, Benton Harbor Sunrise Rotary Foundation president, said in the release.
Patricia Robinson, interim superintendent for Benton Harbor Area Schools, said, “The tablets will give us another resource to allow us to improve our students’ reading skills and further invest in their success. Technology integration in the classroom is key in shaping the future of our young learners.”
Additional funds for the project were provided by B&Z Construction, Industrial Fabrication, Michael Mason, Tetra Horticulture Co., Moo’s Place Chinese Restaurant, Shoreline Mold Engineering and Priebe’s Creative Woodworking.