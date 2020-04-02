NEW BUFFALO — Four Winds Casino has rescheduled several concerts that were postponed at the Silver Creek Event Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets for the original dates are valid for the rescheduled concerts. For those who are unable to attend on the new dates, refunds are available at the point of purchase.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.fourwinds casino.com.
The rescheduled concerts include:
Damon Wayans: moved from April 18 to Aug. 8.
The Alan Parsons Live Project: moved from May 1 to Aug. 29.
Little River Band: moved from March 21 to Sept. 4.
Aaron Lewis: moved from April 4 to Sept. 18.
Melissa Etheridge: moved from March 28 to Sept. 25.
The Million Dollar Quartet: moved from April 24 to Oct. 24.
Gladys Knight: moved from May 9 to Nov. 13.
Last Friday the Pokagon Gaming Authority extended the closure of all its casinos until further notice to prevent the spread, and minimize the potential impact of, the new coronavirus.
For more information, call 866-494-6371 or visit www.fourwindscasino.com.