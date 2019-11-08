Four Winds donates to Kelly Cares Foundation

NEW BUFFALO — Four Winds Casinos recently made a $10,000 donation to the Kelly Cares Foundation.
The donation was made as part of Four Winds’ Pinktober celebration. Money was raised through a variety of initiatives during October.
That included a breast cancer awareness-themed pumpkin decorating contest that raised nearly $8,200. Employees voted for their favorite pumpkins through donations, and each Four Winds Casino location had first through fifth place winners with various prizes.
Guests at the casinos also raised money for the foundation by purchasing Pinktober bracelets and pink milkshakes.
Additionally, all tips from the dueling pianos show at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Hard Rock Cafe on Oct. 26 were donated to the foundation.
The mission of the Kelly Cares Foundation, now in its 11th year, is to strengthen communities and inspire hope by investing resources to improve health and education. The foundation has donated more than $5.4 million to support causes locally, nationally and globally.
For more info, visit www.kellycaresfoundation.org.