ST. JOSEPH — U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, announced Dec. 13 that Kevin Wang, a student at St. Joseph High School, has won the 2019 Congressional App Challenge from the Sixth Congressional District.
Upton met with Wang at SJHS, where he got to see the app and discuss the importance of science and coding to 21st century careers.
“Kevin and the app he created serve as shining examples of the talented students we have here in Southwest Michigan,” Upton said in a news release. “The app that Kevin developed not only allows students to use their e-books to continue their studies outside of class, but it also serves as a kiosk app, which will lock users into their app without distractions and notifications from other sources, helping them to focus on their studies. It’s really a great idea, and I’m incredibly proud of him.”
“I was studying for my final exam in biology,” Wang said, “and I couldn’t focus on my e-book without changing my music, visiting YouTube, or chatting. So, I needed a way to ‘lock’ me into my e-book, but there was no app to do that for Chrome OS at the time. There wasn’t even an app for my e-book platform, and I desperately needed one. Hence, I spent the rest of the day making the kiosk mode compatible app.”
Wang’s app will be featured on the Congressional App Challenge website for the remainder of the year.
His app was selected from a number of entries from across the district. Students were invited to submit computer programs (or apps) written in any programming language, for any platform.
Launched by the U.S. House in 2015, the challenge was created because Congress recognized that STEM and computer-based skills are essential for economic growth and innovation, and that the U.S. has been falling behind on these fronts.
By some estimates, the U.S. may be short by as many as 1 million programmers by 2020, according to the release. These are high-paying, high-demand jobs.
For more information about the challenge, visit www.CongressionalAppChallenge.us.