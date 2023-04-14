To celebrate Arbor Day, Southwest Michigan residents are invited to stop by Knauf Park in St. Joseph Township any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. April 29 to learn about invasive plants and how they threaten the local environment.
More than 100 trees in Knauf Park have Oriental Bittersweet vines wrapped around them and will eventually die without help. Visitors will have the opportunity to free a tree from Oriental Bittersweet while attending the event and take home a special souvenir for their effort.