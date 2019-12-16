NEW TROY — The Friends of New Troy are seeking additional support for renovation work at the New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road.
The nonprofit organization that owns, maintains and operates the center is raising funds to improve the community center, starting with the bathrooms.
The bathrooms were built for elementary students in 1952, and they feature the original tiny toilets, trough sinks, poor lighting and deteriorating ceilings.
Having recently paid off the center’s mortgage, Friends members are now turning their attention to improvements.
The cost of the upgrades is estimated at more than $46,000. Infant changing stations and handicapped accessible stalls also are included in the plans.
The Friends are pursuing grants and planning fundraisers, but is also seeking public donations.
Donations can be mailed to Friends of New Troy, Bathroom Renovation Fund, P.O. Box 125, New Troy, MI 49119. Or visit www.FriendsOfNewTroy.org and click on “donate.”
For more information, contact friendsofnewtroy@yahoo.com or call 369-1897.