Vivian Maier’s work includes street photos taken while she was a nanny in Chicago. The Friends of the New Buffalo Library are hosting a private, after-hours tour of the Lubeznik Center’s current “Vivian Maier: In Color” exhibit.
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — The Friends of the New Buffalo Library kicks off its 10th year of Community Forum programs with a private, after-hours tour of the Lubeznik Center’s “Vivian Maier: In Color” exhibit at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18.
The selection of Maier’s work was originally shown at the Chicago History Museum.