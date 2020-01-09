BENTON HARBOR — On and off since 2011, a Traverse City-based funk band has been aiming to make people feel good.
“Funk music is pretty self explanatory. You immediately know what to do and feel when you hear it,” guitarist-singer Matt McCalpin said during a recent phone interview. “But when it came to the lyrical content, what we’re writing down are words to better people, or lift them up, encourage them and motivate them.”
The band, Medicinal Groove, will perform tomorrow night at The Livery in Benton Harbor.
This “feel good” theme has driven the four-man band to brand their music as “funk for your health.”
“It’s this medicinal concept for anyone who needs it,” McCalpin said.
McCalpin, along with Rick Burgess on drums, Jordan Moeggenberg on bass and Jimmy Olson on keys/vocals, have worked the last couple of years to perfect their sound. They released a new album, “Fresh Take,” in November.
“We reached a point we didn’t think the band would continue, because we all moved to different places,” McCalpin said. “But during the last few years, we all came back together in Traverse City and immediately started work on brand new material, and working hard on the album, and just getting our sound tightened up.”
He described the new album as different from their older stuff, but a little more focused.
Medicinal Groove’s older albums include “Minuscule Fuzz” in 2011, “Soul Fishin’” in 2012, “Modern Daze” in 2013, and “Live At Studio Anatomy” in 2014.
“We were all across the board style wise back in the day,” McCalpin said. “Which is still OK to do, but now we have a refined thing going on. It’s funk songs we’re after. We do a lot more singing, while we did a lot more instrumental music before. We decided it’s better for us to write songs that are a little more accessible to people and more unique.”
A West Michigan music site, localspins.com, recently reviewed “Fresh Take,” calling it “nine tracks of infectious grooves that showcase the group’s considerable instrumental prowess.”
McCalpin said Friday’s show will include most of the songs off the new album, along with a handful of songs from their older stuff, and brand new grooves that have yet to be released.
“Sometimes we’ll throw in covers if the room wants it,” he said. “We love The Meters. We play that kind of stuff. Anything from the big four mainly.”
McCalpin said he loves seeing people come out to their shows who go out with the intention of seeing live music.
“We’ve played small shows and large shows, every time you’re looking out to find at least one person who is enjoying themselves. That is the most fun part about being a performing musician,” he said.
He called performing “the final phase and celebration of what you’ve created.”
“We spend a lot of time working on stuff and crafting things,” he said, “and it’d all be kind of pointless if we couldn’t play it and share it for people.”
He said the band is excited to make it to The Livery for the first time.
“We’ve known about The Livery for a long time,” McCalpin said. “It’s going to be our first show of 2020. We’re super excited that it’s there.”
