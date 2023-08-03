Baseball team trivia event scheduled
THREE OAKS — The Southwestern Michigan Chapter of the Eddie Gaedel Society No. 1/8 will celebrate Eddie and our national pastime with a baseball team trivia event at 4 p.m., Aug. 19 at the New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road, New Troy. A mix of short stories and small talk will precede the trivia contest. This free event will include door prizes, and ballpark snacks. The gathering is sponsored by the Biggest Little Baseball Museum of Three Oaks. The museum is located in the Three Oaks Township Library, 3 N. Elm St. It is open during regular library hours. To compete in the Eddie Gaedel Society baseball team trivia, you can register your team or as an individual by contacting the Biggest Little Baseball Museum by text, 363-6548, or email, garry.lange1@gmail.com.