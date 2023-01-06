STEVENSVILLE — Shoreline Garden Club will have Christopher Imler from the Michigan State University Extension speak on the subject of “Pollinator Conservation Practices” at Lincoln Township Public Library, Quiet Reading Room, at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Guests are welcome.
