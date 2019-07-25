Gasoline Gypsies ready to flow at Vineyard 2121

BENTON HARBOR — When the four guys who make up The Gasoline Gypsies get together, it all just sort of flows.
“We all kind of work together to create something that is greater than what we could create by ourselves,” guitarist Neal Love said during a recent phone interview.
The Gasoline Gypsies will make a stop Saturday at Vineyard 2121 as part of the winery’s Summer Concert Series.
Love said the Detroit rock band is more than just rock ’n’ roll.
“We kind of blend a bunch of different influences: bluegrass, soul, funk,” he said. “We all came from loving classic rock. So we kind of take all of those sounds and kind of infuse them together.”
He said he and his fellow band mates, Caleb Malooley (vocals, guitar), Steve Briere (vocals, bass) and Joe Makowski (percussion), work hard to give each audience three-part vocal harmonies, driving guitar and bass riffs.
“All the fancy stuff,” Love said.
He said the cool thing about the band’s dynamic is they just work off each other so well.
“One of us will have an idea, then we just go with that,” Love said. “I’ll lay down a riff, Caleb will come up with some lyrics, and Steve will start a bass line. We write through it in five to 10 minutes, and it works out great.”
From humble beginnings in Port Huron as an acoustic three-piece band, The Gasoline Gypsies have created a name for themselves touring regionally and nationally.
They’ve released two full-length albums, and one EP last year that went on to win three Detroit Music awards.
Love said at Saturday’s performance the audience can expect to hear music from those three recordings: “The Gasoline Gypsies,” “Killin’ Time” and “Vagabundos.”
“We also have five or six songs we’ve been working on,” Love said. “The band is expecting to have new music out in the next year or so, so keep your eyes peeled in the near future.”
