BENTON HARBOR — Everyone, in one way or another, is on a journey to discovering their own self worth.

For Violet, of the musical “Violet,” which opens at The GhostLight Theatre tonight, that journey is hard and full of a lot of important lessons.

220818-HP-ghostlight-violet3-photo.jpg

Emilie Kurtz, at left, and Carrie VanDenburgh star in The GhostLight Theatre’s production of “Violet.”
220818-HP-ghostlight-violet5-photo.jpg

Richard Allen III, center, plays Flick in The GhostLight Theatre’s production of "Violet."