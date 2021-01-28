Gia

Patty Daniel, at left, and Julie Grynwich hold Gia during a recent outdoor adventure in New Buffalo.

 David Johnson / For The Herald-Palladium

NEW BUFFALO — New Buffalo Township Library Director Julie Grynwich has a new puppy, and she’s hoping to share Gia with the community soon.

Grynwich said Gia, now 14 weeks old, is a mini labradoodle.