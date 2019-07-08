ST. JOSEPH — The Frederick H. Hackeman Camp of the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War and the Col. J.B. Westnedge Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution recently presented two St. Joseph Scouts with their Eagle Scout awards.
Dominick Giandiletti and Jonah Essig of Troop 623 received their Eagle Scout rank during a ceremony June 15 at First Congregational Church in St. Joseph.
Secretary Ray Truhn made the presentations for the Hackeman Camp, while first vice president Steve Williams made the presentations for the Westnedge Chapter.
The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War is a fraternal organization dedicated to preserving the history and legacy of heroes who fought and worked to save the Union. Organized in 1881, and chartered by Congress in 1954, it is the legal successor to the Grand Army of the Republic.
The Sons of the American Revolution is a patriotic, historical and educational nonprofit.
It seeks to maintain and extend the institutions of American freedom, patriotism and respect for national symbols.
For more information about the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War, visit www.suvcwmi.org or email williasa111@gmail.com.
For more information about the Sons of the American Revolution, emailsarwilliamssa@gmail.com.