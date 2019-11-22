The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to make an appointment to give blood or platelets leading up to the holidays.
As an incentive, anyone who gives blood now through Dec. 18 at a Red Cross blood drive will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email.
Additionally, those who make a donation between Wednesday and Nov. 30 will receive a long-sleeve T-shirt, while supplies last.
Search for blood drives by ZIP code, and make an appointment, via the Red Cross Blood Donor app, online at www.redcrossblood.org, by calling 800-733-2767, or by enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Amazon Echo device.
The entire donation process only takes about an hour, but donors can save time with RapidPass. Reading and health history questions can be completed online in advance, which saves about 15 minutes.
Donors receive a mini health screening to help determine eligibility. It includes blood pressure, pulse and hemoglobin readings. First-time donors also will be told their blood type.
Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent) and weigh at least 112 pounds.
Right now, there is a critical need for Type O blood donors.
American Red Cross blood drives
• 8 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Monday, Bangor High School Annex, 799 W. Arlington St., Bangor.
• Noon-5:45 p.m. Nov. 29, Hilton Garden Inn, 1300 Cinema Way, Benton Harbor.
• Noon-5:45 p.m. Nov. 29, Hartford Federated Church, 65418 Red Arrow Highway, Hartford.
• Noon-4:45 p.m. Dec. 10, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1409 Niles Buchanan Road, Niles.
• Noon-5:45 p.m. Dec. 11, Knights of Columbus, 32373 E. Red Arrow Highway, Paw Paw.
• 11 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Dec. 18, Caretel Inns of Lakeland, 3905 Lorraine Path, St. Joseph.
Versiti Blood Center of Michigan blood drives
• 8 a.m.-2 p.m. today, Lakeshore High School, auxiliary gym, 5711 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville.
• 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. today, Marie Yeager Cancer Center, Kinney and Ward conference rooms, 3900 Hollywood Road, St. Joseph.
• 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, 2710 Cleveland Ave., St. Joseph.
• 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, 2710 Cleveland Ave., St. Joseph.
• 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday, Brandywine High School, library, 1700 Bell Road, Niles.
• 2-6:30 p.m. Monday, Niles District Library, rotunda, 620 E. Main St., Niles.
• Noon-7 p.m. Wednesday, Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, 2710 Cleveland Ave., St. Joseph.