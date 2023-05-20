In the Bible in a book called Joshua, which is a part of the Old Testament, there is a story about the children of Israel crossing the Jordan River. Most of us are familiar with the story of the parting of the Red Sea when the children of Israel were escaping from Egypt. But, what you may not know is, God parted a body of water twice for the Israelite nation. We see the second account in Joshua chapter 4.
There are a few lessons we can learn from this piece of history, but one in particular I think is especially relevant for us today. God had instructed the priests, who were carrying the Ark of the Covenant, to go before the people across the river. God would part the water as soon as the feet of the priests touched the water and He would hold it back as long as they stood in the middle of the riverbed while the people crossed. Once all the people had crossed the river God instructed one man from each of the 12 tribes to get a stone from the riverbed to build a memorial to God in memory of the provision of God. However, that was not the only memorial built that day. There were two memorials of 12 stones. Joshua, the leader of the Israelite nation at that time, also built a stone memorial in the middle of the riverbed. This memorial would be covered with water during flood season but during the dry season, the top of the memorial would be visible.
