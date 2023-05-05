Tina Bradshaw, Jamin Dill, Sam Pace, Apryll Wilson, Illijan Jarnjak, Logan Hawley, Tasha Strickland, Elise Brodie, Kaylee Bradshaw, Micah Guritz, Rebecca Dill, Alexa Wilson, Luke Williamson, Ben Williamson, Daijah Strickland, Dezirae Hooten, Leslie Colford, London Tucker and Elliot Schwarze pose for a photo in the Dominican Republic.
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC — A team of Grace Christian students traveled to the Dominican Republic from March 26 through April 2 to build a house for a family in need.
“While the country’s thriving $1 billion tourist industry may give the appearance of a thriving nation, the stark reality is that 40 percent of Dominicans live in poverty, surviving on less than $1.50 a day, and the unemployment rate stands at a daunting 40 percent. Families are left struggling to pay for food, safe drinking water, and adequate housing,” states Casas por Cristo’s website.