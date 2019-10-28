ST. JOSEPH — Grace Lutheran Church and School, 404 E. Glenlord Road, held a grand opening Oct. 19 for its new Redeemed by Grace Disc Golf Course.
There were a number of activities as part of the grand opening festivities, including a how-to-play disc golf clinic by Aaron Senchuk of Sand Ridge Disc Golf Club, a skills competition and an over/under tournament, which featured teams with one player older than 18 and one younger than 18.
The event was sponsored in part by Discraft and Thrivent Financial, along with support from Eagles Wings Disc Golf, Sand Ridge Disc Golf Club and Railhead Disc Golf Club.
About 90 people were in attendance, with 72 participating in the tournament.
The team of Dave Brunsting and Thor Swisher took third place, while the team of Garrett Buch and Isaiah Kramp and the team of Jack Panozzo and Carter Krohn had to enter a sudden-death playoff for the championship. After two holes, the team of Buch and Kramp prevailed.
“We designed this course with families in mind, and could not be more thrilled to share this blessing with the community in Southwest Michigan,” Jon Beilke, principal and event coordinator, said.
The course is open to the public after 5 p.m. on school days, after noon on Sundays, and all day when school is not in session.
The course was designed with help from Essential Discs, Eagles Wings Disc Golf and the Sand Ridge Disc Golf Club.
Disc golf rules are similar to standard golf, with the goal of landing the disc in the basket in as few throws as possible.
“We’re always looking for new ways to serve within our community, and we’re excited to see people come on campus and check out the course,” Beilke said.