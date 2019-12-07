We had a volunteer holiday recognition event for more than 100 seniors recently, had some activities, and served a full Thanksgiving lunch to gracious and grateful volunteers.
As tradition holds, one of the activities was to have them share with others at their table the things they were most thankful for.
Many of the remarks were just what we would expect: family, friends, health, shelter. One comment, made by many, was, “for waking up this morning – and with my mind good.”
Now, that likely means different things to different people. Except in the case of a serious brain health issue, what was meant by “with my mind good”?
I had the opportunity to chat with a few of the volunteers who made that remark. Each one said something like, “I wake up every day and I smile. I feel good, and I get to go help somebody else today. Today is a gift!”
Gratefulness is a choice. Gratefulness, combined with purpose, seems to be a recipe for “with my mind good.”
So, of course, this got me thinking. I’m a grateful person – for little and big things. I always have been.
Purpose? I have purpose in my life. I have a rewarding job; healthy children and grandchildren to spend time with; and I’m involved in my community in many ways.
Sometimes, though, purpose takes up so much time that I begin to lose some of my gratefulness, perhaps rendering my mind less than good. All the things I do are enjoyable for me, and purposeful, but maybe I’m spreading myself too thin. Maybe it’s time to re-evaluate what purpose really means for me.
As I edge a tiny bit closer to retirement, I think more about what “retirement” even means. Hopefully I’ll get to hang out with grandchildren even more, and I expect to continue much of the community involvement I enjoy now.
But likely there will be a little extra time available for me to explore new things, perhaps discover something that is rewarding and fulfilling, and something that expands my horizons.
I just looked at events beginning in January at the Campus for Creative Aging. Several of the topics put a smile on my face, my first cue that I am interested in learning more.
The first one I see is “Introduction to Dynamic Aging.” A local instructor will base this training on the book “Dynamic Aging” by Katy Bowman. This is an introductory class to the topic, which will be followed by optional follow-up sessions.
The next one that caught my eye was “The Internet of Things,” which, simply put, is the concept of connecting any device to the internet and other devices. In your home this could be a smart microwave, a doorbell with a camera or even a programmable thermostat.
There is a very accomplished presenter, who is retired as head of security for a Fortunate 500 company. That sounds fun, and I could use that information.
I get so overwhelmed with all the security gadgets being advertised that I don’t do anything.
The last one I’ll mention here is “What Changes Do You Want to Make in the Coming Year?” Catherine Lenard, author and founder of Catherine’s Divine Riches Project: Life Empowerment Fast Tracks for Life Change, will guide you through an informal and engaging class that includes time to work on your self-discovery map and group chat.
There is also a new schedule of Computer Learning Center classes. It is a wide range of classes, from traditional computer classes, such as Beginners, Intermediate and Excel, to social media classes like Facebook, iPhone and iPad, and even eBay.
It was fun for me to take a quick look at that upcoming calendar. Knowing there are opportunities all around me gives me hope that there will continue to be purpose in my life, old and new.
Gratefulness + purpose = a good mind. I’m going to remember that.
Pat Arter is senior volunteer program director of Region IV Area Agency on Aging in Southwest Michigan. Questions on age or independence services? Call the Info-Line for Aging & Disability at 800-654-2810 or visit www.areaagencyonaging.org. The Generations column appears each Saturday in The Herald-Palladium.