Marge Hess Yetzke recently texted me a photo of her great-aunt Kate’s recipe for “Pickled Peach Ruch,” asking if I had ever heard of pickled peaches before.
I hadn’t, but a little internet sleuthing turned up a very similar recipe as well as other pickled fruits, such as cherries, watermelon and watermelon rinds (which I had heard of).
As for the word “ruch,” I couldn’t find an English definition, but there is a French word, “ruche,” which has a variety of meanings – such as beehive, and fluting or pleating of lace, ribbon, muslin, net, etc., for trimming – but none to do with food.
Marge thinks the last word, in the handwritten recipe may be Ruth.
So, if anyone has heard of ruch or ruche used as a term in pickled fruit recipes, let me know.
As for pickled peaches, it’s an old-fashioned accompaniment commonly served at Thanksgiving and Christmas in the South.
Here’s great-aunt Kate’s recipe, which probably dates back a century or so, with a few modern additions from Garden & Gun Magazine.
Pickled Peach Ruche
1 gallon peaches
6 to 8 cups sugar
2 cups water
3 cups vinegar
1 piece ginger
2 sticks cinnamon
1 tablespoon whole allspice
1 teaspoon whole cloves
Great-aunt Kate doesn’t tell us how to prepare the peaches, so here’s what Garden & Gun Magazine says: Fill a saucepan with 4 cups of water, and bring to a boil. Dip peaches quickly in hot water; then rub off skin with a cloth to avoid damaging the surface of the peach.
Great-aunt Kate says cook the syrup (which would be all the sugar, water, vinegar, ginger, cinnamon, allspice and cloves) for 3 minutes. I would suggest stirring almost constantly. This creates a syrup.
The G&G recipe says to place a few peaches at a time in the hot syrup and cook until tender on low heat, about 2-4 minutes according to size. Do not overcook. Flesh should be firm but easily pierced with a fork.
Kate is vague as to what happens next, which is very typical of old-fashioned recipes, where people just assumed you knew. In this case, what you should do is pack the peaches into sterilized, wide-mouth quart jars. Fill each jar completely with hot syrup.
You can either include the cloves and cinnamon in the syrup, or strain to remove.
Pickled Cherries
3/4 cup apple cider vinegar
3/4 cup water
1/4 cup dark brown sugar
2 teaspoons whole black peppercorns
1 pound fresh cherries, stemmed and pitted
5 sprigs fresh thyme
Place a medium saucepan over medium heat and add apple cider vinegar, water, dark brown sugar and peppercorns. Cook until the sugar dissolves.
Reduce the heat to medium-low, and add cherries and thyme. Cook for about 5 minutes, until the cherries have just started to soften.
Transfer the cherries to a quart jar, and top with strained vinegar mixture.
Let cool on the counter, cover and refrigerate. Let set overnight before using.
Pickled Watermelon
1/4 cup kosher salt
1/4 cup sugar
1 tablespoon pickling spices
3/4 teaspoon cayenne
1/2 teaspoon distilled white vinegar
8 cloves peeled garlic, smashed
5 ribs celery, coarsely chopped
1/2 bunch dill, roots trimmed
2 pounds watermelon, rind left on, cut into 1-inch-thick wedges
In a large non-reactive bowl or pot, stir together salt, sugar, pickling spices, cayenne, vinegar, garlic, celery, dill and 8 cups water until salt and sugar dissolve.
Submerge the watermelon wedges. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 week and up to 2 weeks before serving.
Several months ago, I wrote a story with reminiscences by Mary Davis and Diana Kamp of Mrs. Miller, Diana’s grandmother, making blackcap pudding.
Like pickled peaches, I’d never heard of blackcap pudding or blackcaps. Diana described them as like a black raspberry but not as juicy and only in season for a week or two.
A few days ago, I was driving down John Beers Road and saw the sign at John Vergot’s farm stand had blackcaps listed as available produce.
“We’ll only have them for another week or so,” Tim Vergot told me as I paid for a pint of blackcaps, which are similar in looks to blackberries, but smaller. “And be careful when you eat them, because they stain. They used to use blackcaps to mark meat before they changed to colored dyes.”
Not sure exactly what a blackcap is, I sent a photo to Ron Goldy, vegetable production agent at Michigan State University’s Southwest Michigan Research and Extension Center.
He identified blackcaps as being the same as black raspberries, a fruit once very popular but which has fallen out of favor as it is more time consuming to cultivate than red raspberries or blackberries.
According to Goldy, very few commercial farmers are growing them, so I was lucky to have come across them at Vergot’s.
It was a blackcap day. After buying some and talking to Ron, I saw Mary Davis had posted on Facebook she’d just made blackcap pudding using Grandma Miller’s recipe.
Interestingly, besides butter, sugar, flour and other typical ingredients, the recipe also calls for a tablespoon of vinegar – not something called for in any pudding recipe I can recall.
Mary wrote she ate it for breakfast that day, and Diana remembers her grandfather eating the pudding for breakfast as well. She told me it’s good hot or cold.
Following Grandma Miller’s recipe, the pudding’s texture wasn’t creamy like a chocolate pudding but more like cornbread or a crumbly biscuit. I really couldn’t taste the vinegar, which surprised me.
I don’t know how the pudding looks when Diana or Mary make it, but it wasn’t pretty, the blackcaps turning the tops the color of bluish-black ink. But the taste was good, my family liked it, and I managed not to smear any blackcaps on my clothing.
Grandma Miller’s Blackcap Pudding
1 cup sugar
1/3 cup shortening
1 1/2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 egg
3 tablespoons milk
1 tablespoon vinegar
Cinnamon
1 pint blackcaps
Sugar
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix sugar, shortening, flour, baking soda, egg, milk and vinegar. Sprinkle with cinnamon, and add blackcaps.
Pour into a 9-by-10-inch pan for a thicker pudding ora 9-by-13-inch pan for a thinner pudding.
Bake for 45 minutes. Sprinkle some cinnamon and sugar on top after you take it out of the oven.
