BRIDGMAN — The Berrien County 4-H youth program recently held its annual member and leader recognition banquet at the Pebblewood Restaurant and Banquet Hall.
The program and awards were sponsored by the Berrien County 4-H Leaders Association and the Berrien County 4-H Foundation.
4-H Clover Awards were presented to 4-H leaders for achieving milestones for years of service. Recipients were:
• Silver (five years of service): Angela Widdis, Carly Case, Todd Case, Randi Eckstein, Brenda Kniebes, Lisa Myers, Amanda Pullins and Lori VanArkel.
• Gold (10 years of service): Tracie Baker and Kaitlyn Miller.
• Pearl (15 years of service): Charity Hackett.
• Emerald (25 years of service): Freida Keefer, Elaine McKee and Wendy Monroe.
• Sapphire (35 years of service): Donna Janke and Jane Krueger.
• Diamond (40 years of service): Carolyn Sommers.
4-H County project medals were presented to members with three years of accomplishment in the project area. Youth are only able to receive one project medal in a project area in their 4-H career. Recipients were:
• Aiden Conley – Rabbit & Cavy Science, and Pocket Pets.
• Darlene Mattson – Civic Engagement.
• Isabel Widdis – Dog Science.
• Evie Clare – Leadership & Personal Development.
• Sydney Melton – Expressive Arts & Crafts.
• Morgan Gruss – Food & Nutrition.
All-Achievement Awards were presented to members in recognition of their leadership and experience within a project area that they have completed for at least four years. Recipients were:
• Mattson – Civic Engagement.
• Paige McKean – Dog Science.
• Isabel Widdis – Dog Science.
• Ross Clare – Rabbits & Cavy Science, and Personal Development.
• Melton – Cat Science, and Photography.
4-H Club Award was presented to a club for recognition in outstanding achievement at the club level. The club award recognizes clubs for their accomplishments through participating in various community service projects, leadership opportunities and other events/activities through the program year.
The recipient of the 4-H Club Award was Straight Shooters 4-H Club.
Additional recognition was given to numerous members for first year membership, Cloverbud completion and citizenship.