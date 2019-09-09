Last month, 4-H Senior Plaque Awards were presented to members who are graduating from the Berrien County 4-H Youth Program.
Seniors have been nominated each fall since 1965 by their club coordinator to recognize their devotion and loyalty as members to the 4-H program.
Senior Plaques are awarded based on criteria that includes: active membership for at least five years, and active membership through high school graduation.
This year’s Senior Plaque Award recipients were:
• Maggie Avery – Straight Shooters 4-H Club
• Marissa Testini – We Can Ride 4-H Club
• Aubrey Richter – We Can Ride 4-H Club
• Arthur Jillson – Baroda Bunnies 4-H Club
• Sydney Melton – Baroda Bunnies 4-H Club, Galien Chanters 4-H Club and Fuzzy Friends 4-H Club
• Clarissa Reckline – Galien Chanters 4-H Club
• Karen Smith – Galien Chanters 4-H Club
• Isabel Widdis – Best Friends 4-H Club and Galien Chanters 4-H Club
• Micah Metz – Town and Country Paws and Pals 4-H Club
Berrien County 4-H Senior Plaque Awards are sponsored by the Berrien County 4-H Leaders Council and the Berrien County 4-H Foundation.
For more information, or to join 4-H, contact Berrien County Michigan State University Extension 4-H Program Coordinator Kelly Stelter at grandtke@msu.edu or 927-5674, ext. 4015.