LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Last month, the Berrien County 4-H Horse Judging Team members took their horse evaluations skills to the Eastern National 4-H Horse Round-Up in Louisville, Ky., to represent Michigan 4-H.
Senior team members placed third at the State 4-H Horse Judging Contest in March. Members of the senior team included Evie Clare, Sarah Jannings, Haileigh Badtke and Emma Fanslau.
Members showcased their passion, resilience and decision-making skills learned during the season to aid them through evaluating various classes, according to a news release.
Through their hard work and dedication, the team placed eighth overall at the Eastern National 4-H Round-Up. In addition to receiving top 10 finishes in Team Performance, where they placed sixth overall, and followed it up with a finish of eighth overall for Team Conformation.
The Berrien County 4-H Horse Judging Team is coached by Tom Rossman and Kaitlyn Miller.
For more information about Berrien County 4-H, or to join the Berrien County 4-H Horse Judging Team, contact Kelly Stelter, 4-H program coordinator, at 927-5674, ext. 4015 or grandtke@msu.edu.