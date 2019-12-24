Happy Hanukkah?

Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, is celebrated on the 25th day of the month of Kislev on the Hebrew calendar, and lasts eight days – this year from Dec. 22-30.
One candle a night, on a nine-branch menorah, is lit at sunset each evening. The ninth candle, called a shamash (meaning helper or attendant), is used to light the other eight.
It’s a very touching ceremony. But it didn’t stop me from being a little “grinchy,” as I think I’ve mentioned before, when I was growing up.
Instead of just appreciating my holiday and my best friend Lizzy Cohen’s holiday, I would complain to my mother after watching Mr. Cohen light the candle and say the blessing, “Baruch atah Adonai, Eloheinu Melech ha’olam, asher kid’shanu b’mitzvotav v’tsivanu l’hadlik ner shel Hanukkah,” after which Lizzie got eight presents – one for each night.
My mother pointed out that though I got all my presents on one day, if I added them up, the total was probably larger than eight. But I chose not to listen to reason.
She had other bad news for me, telling me we couldn’t convert to Judaism just so I could get more gifts.
I’m kind of over the Lizzie Cohen thing now – we’re still friends on Facebook, and I never mention that I know she’s getting a lot more presents than me.
Now, when I think of Hanukkah, I remember sharing a meal with the Cohens, lighting the candles, and appreciating them taking me into their family and sharing their holiday with me.
Knowing Hanukkah was coming up, I asked my good friend Carrie Bachman if she had any recipes she could share. She sent me the following, which are from the newly released edition of “Joy of Cooking.”
I’ve copied the recipes just as they are in the cookbook, with the unique formatting that is so particular to this great book.
Vegan Eggnog
About 8 (6-ounce) servings.
This eggnog is quite boozy, which is how we like it, but feel free to scale back on the rum, if desired.
Soak overnight in water to cover:
1 cup raw cashews
Drain and transfer to a blender along with:
1 (13 1/2-ounce) can coconut milk
1 cup water
1/2 cup sugar or maple syrup
1 tablespoon vanilla
Blend until completely smooth and creamy. Strain into a punch bowl or pitcher and stir in:
1 cup light rum
1/2 cup Grand Marnier or Cointreau
Serve garnished with:
Freshly grated nutmeg
If making ahead of time, the eggnog may separate when refrigerated. Simply let it sit for 20 minutes at room temperature, then whisk well or reblend before serving.
Latkes
(Potato Pancakes)
About 14 (3-inch) cakes.
The high starch content of russet potatoes helps hold the cakes together. Shredded celery root, parsnip, sweet potato or carrot may be substituted for up to half the potatoes.
Wrap in a clean kitchen towel and wring to squeeze out as much moisture as possible:
1 pound russet potatoes (about 2 medium potatoes), peeled and shredded (about 2 cups)
1 medium onion, grated
Combine in a bowl with:
2 large eggs, well beaten
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour, or matzo meal
1 1/4 teaspoons salt
Heat the oven to 200 degrees. Heat in a large, heavy skillet over medium-high heat until hot:
1/4 inch or more vegetable oil, or butter
Place spoonfuls of the potato mixture into the skillet, in batches, and form them into 3-inch patties about 1/4-inch thick. Brown on the bottom for about 4 minutes, reducing the heat to medium if necessary, to prevent scorching.
Turn and brown the second side until crisp, about 4 minutes more.
Transfer to a plate or rimmed baking sheet lined with paper towels and keep warm in the oven while frying the remaining latkes. Serve at once with:
Applesauce
Sour cream, or Greek yogurt
Minced chives
