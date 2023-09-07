HARBERT — The Harbor Country Singers community choir is pleased is welcoming a new director, Maggie Martin.
According to a news release, Martin has been the piano accompanist for HCS since it started in 2016 and has assisted with directing throughout that time. She is a classically-trained pianist and has 25 years experience in choral accompaniment. Martin is from Three Oaks and is a small business owner in Harbert. Martin said in the release that she is passionate about including all skill levels in choir and is excited to provide a space where all are welcome to sing and celebrate the holiday season.