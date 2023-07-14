HARTFORD — Adam Oster, community engagement librarian for the Library of Michigan will be presenting a program about land records and Sanborn Maps at the Hartford Public Library, 12 Church St., Hartford at 11 a.m. July 15.
If you are interested in finding out more about the house you live in, the land you live on or the land once owned by your ancestors, Oster will share the many ways that the Library of Michigan can assist you online or in-person. He also will tell you about the many updates and additions the Library of Michigan has instituted over the last several years as they work to improve and increase their collection. This program will offer new ways to build and enhance your family tree.