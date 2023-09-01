HARTFORD — The Hartford Public Library has received a donation of the book, “Winston’s Hiding Place” by Winston Hough. Winston Hough was born in Hartford in 1928. He is the grandson of Harry and Bessie Hough. According to a news release, Winston always fondly recalled his childhood days in Hartford on his grandparent’s farm. It was because of these memories of his grandparent’s house that he did a series of watercolors in 1999, which became the motivation for writing the children’s book.
“Winston’s Hiding Place” is a story about a young boy who loves art. He enjoys his grandmother’s house because of all the treasures there. Winston also loves the nature outside his grandmother’s house and a special hiding place.