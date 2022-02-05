We all know area businesses are struggling to attract workers. It’s evident every day as we go about our daily activities.
Our favorite takeout is unexpectedly closed when we run to grab lunch. The line at the pharmacy is long – at the drive-thru and inside the store. Service at some businesses is very slow, as many workers are dealing with COVID-19 in one way or another.
Maybe they have the virus themselves, or maybe it’s someone in their house. Maybe they’re just quarantined due to a close contact with someone who tested positive. So many variables can cause someone to have to stay home.
This is a good time to remind ourselves that grace and kindness go a very long way. May I suggest that when you get to the front of the line at the pharmacy, smile and tell them you appreciate their hard work. Thank them and give them another smile before you go.
And when your favorite lunch spot is open again, tell them you missed them, but you understand it was beyond their control. Smile and tell them you’ll see them again soon.
The bottom line is that we need more workers.
One of the many programs the Area Agency on Aging is proud to offer is the Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP). It’s designed for adults 55 and older who have been out of the work force for a while, but really need to find a job.
Some maybe thought they could retire, but found they couldn’t make ends meet. Others may have lost a spouse and learned the hard way they had to get into the work force – maybe for the first time ever, or maybe for the first time in many years.
Once a person is enrolled in SCSEP, we work with them to update their skills according to their interests and goals. We provide computer training, writing letters of application and resume building. We also practice interviewing and can even help with getting appropriate attire for the jobs they seek.
We work with many nonprofit host sites in our tri-county region who provide on-the-job training for participants. Host sites are asked to provide supervision, of course, and to provide assignments to the participant that will appropriately challenge and increase their skills.
Funding for SCSEP is provided through a grant from the Department of Labor. Because of that funding, we can pay the participants minimum wage for the work training they receive at the host site. Most participants work at least 20 hours a week at their sites.
Our job as a grantee is to help participants find employment that isn’t subsidized. During their time with us, participants are required to apply for jobs weekly. The jobs they apply for must be with employers that are actually looking for employees.
You likely know that it’s almost impossible to submit an application without acknowledging your age. Particularly when using a site like Indeed.
Sadly, it often happens that our participants don’t get replies. We know their skills are appropriate, that their letters and resumes are well done, and that they would well represent the organization they are seeking to work with.
We don’t like to think we are an ageist society, but the prevalence of lack of responses to these job seekers says otherwise.
With the local job market struggling for workers, you would think more employers might take a chance. Those that do find they have a loyal, hardworking team player. This generation takes very seriously their responsibility, and tends to take fewer sick days or other days off.
I challenge employers to consider the older worker. If you look at your incoming resumes and applications, maybe take a little extra time to peruse the one from an older candidate. Take a chance with an interview. You may surprise yourself, and even effect a wonderful change in the culture of your workplace.
For more information about this program, reach out to us. You can email me at patarter@areaagencyonaging.org, or call us at 983-0177.