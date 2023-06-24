As we traveled around Indiana and Michigan to graduation parties and family functions, my wife and I recently listened to Rachel Held Evans’ fascinating memoir, “Searching for Sunday: Loving, Leaving, and Finding the Church.” The author reads the book herself, which is poignant, since she died in 2019 at the age of 37 from an adverse reaction to an antibiotic. Through their writings, the dead can still speak to us and make the lives of the living better. After the following paragraph, I had to turn off the audio and just absorb its truth.
“But if the world is watching, we might as well tell the truth. And the truth is, the church doesn’t offer a cure. It doesn’t offer a quick fix. The church offers death and resurrection. The church offers the messy, inconvenient, gut-wrenching, never-ending work of healing and reconciliation. The church offers grace. Anything else we try to peddle is snake oil. It’s not the real thing. As Brene’ Brown puts it, ‘I went to church thinking it would be like an epidural, that it would take the pain away. ... But church isn’t like an epidural; it’s like a midwife. ... I thought faith would say, ‘I’ll take away the pain and discomfort,’ but what it ended up saying was, ‘I’ll sit with you in it.’” (p. 209)
Today’s Insights was written by the Rev. Scott Paul-Bonham, a retired pastor living in Southwest Michigan. Insights is written by area clergy every weekend to give different viewpoints on a variety of topics.