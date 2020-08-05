American Red Cross

  • 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. today, Greater Niles Senior Center, 1109 Bell Road, Niles.
  • Noon-5:45 p.m. Aug. 12, Lions Club, 227 County Road 665, Paw Paw.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 112 pounds. To find more blood drives, visit www.redcrossblood.org or donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/zip.