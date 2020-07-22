Jenna Ray

Ray

Jenna Ray joins staff at Lakeland Pulmonology

ST. JOSEPH — Spectrum Health Lakeland recently welcomed physician assistant Jenna Ray to its medical staff.

Dr Jason Beckrow

Beckrow

Items for Medical People can be sent to The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085, or emailed to focus@TheHP.com.