PAW PAW — Heroes to Hives students are invited to join Michigan State University for a beekeeping workshop from 5:30-6:30 p.m. July 18 at the Veterans Therapy Garden, 801 Hazen St., Paw Paw. The hands-on session will cover hive handling, how to inspect a colony for signs of disease or stress, and how to monitor and manage varroa mites. Particpants must be 18 years or older to participate. Members of Great Plains Master Beekeeping can count this workshop toward field training hours. This event is subject to change or cancellation due to weather or other circumstances. MSU is able to offer this workshop free of charge thanks to a grant from USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture and donations.
Open to all Veterans, Reservists, Active Duty or National Guard members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their adult children, spouses, partners and caregivers.