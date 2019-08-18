Folks like me know how to test a friend to see if they are a car person or not. Just ask them to say what comes to their mind when they hear the word “Hershey.” If they say chocolate, they have no interest in cars other than to see them as a machine to get from point A to B. If they say AACA’s regional fall meet, then you know they are a bona fide car nut. From this point forward, when I write Hershey in this column, I’m referring to the 65th annual Antique Automobile Club of America Eastern Division Fall Meet.
I haven’t gone back to check, but I know I’ve written about the Hershey Fall Meet in this column on several occasions over the past 20 years. I usually attend the October event annually and had done so for decades. Unfortunately, the past two years unexpected last minute changes in plans prevented me from attending. I promised myself that this fall I will not let anything stop me. I’ve make motel reservations and I’ve found a car friend to accompany me who has never attended Hershey and is excited to finally be able to scratch “Hershey” off his bucket list.
Hershey is BIG. One hundred thirty four acres big. You need superlatives to describe it and it’s not just one or two things, but a whole bunch of activities and events that take place over a four-day period Oct. 9-12. The event draws tens of thousands of car enthusiasts from around the world to the Hersheypark parking lot and nearby grounds. It features a Car Corral, my favorite part, with upwards of 1,000 vintage cars for sale. It has a flea market so huge (upwards of 9,000 vendors) that it takes a dutiful car buff looking for a missing car part all four days to visit all the displays on site. Over 600 judges are needed at the car show on Saturday that draws a breathtaking 1,200 (give or take) antique vehicles, ranging in age from the late 19th century up to 1994. The huge number of show cars are lined up in rows on grass-covered grounds circled by food trucks tempting you with treats like hamburgers, hotdogs, Polish sausages, a variety of fried potatoes and other calorie-laden temptations. To be eligible to show at Hershey, a vehicle must be 25-years or older and no street rods, modified/custom or replicars are allowed.
My itinerary for the trip goes like this: Thursday is travel day. If you go, take some extra cash for the toll roads in Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Friday will find us up early and at the Hersheypark grounds to spend the day in the 15-acre Car Corral. What makes the CC special is that all the hundreds and hundreds of vehicles have a price tag on the windshield. If the owner isn’t with their vehicle, they leave a cell phone number to call. The CC features all the usual automotive suspects like 1950s Detroit iron, ‘60s muscle and pony cars and the like. But without exception, each year a few owners will bring a model that is seriously rare. Like the cheapest two-door wagon offered by one of the Big Three that only saw a few hundred being sold. A good example would be a six-passenger 1958 De Soto “Shopper” station wagon. Often these cars are in cherry condition and I raise the question, “How did this car survive all these years?” My laptop photo album is full of vehicles like these. I just wish my garage was full of them as well.
Saturday at Hershey is the big show day when 1,200 vintage vehicles are displayed in a huge grassy site. The vehicles are placed on the grounds in chronological order. I really like this arrangement because I can head right to the area with the cars I admire most. Then, later in the day, if I still have any energy left, I can then backtrack and take some time to visit the rest of the vehicles on display. Sunday, of course, is the travel day to return to Michigan.
If you go, here’s some advice I want to pass along. All veteran Hershey-goers know from experience that the weather in mid-October in central Pennsylvania can be unpredictable. Always, ALWAYS pack comfortable boots to keep your feet dry in case it rains, plus bring your rain gear. Temps can vary from quite warm if lucky enough to have an Indian summer kind of day, to miserably cold. Always pray the wind doesn’t blow and increases the wind chill factor. Wise/smart attendees pack for both extremes in weather and it’s not a bad idea to dress in layers. It can be cool in the morning but toasty in the afternoon.
Because Hershey has become so popular, another related automotive event has come to town and established a beachhead, and it, too, attracts visitors. I’m speaking of the two-day RM Sotheby’s high-end car auction held at the nearby Hershey Lodge hotel and convention center. As I have done in the past, I filled out an application for a media pass and hope that on Friday evening, after a long day examining each and every one of the cars and trucks on sale in the car corral, I can finish the day watching well-heeled car collectors gather from around the globe to raise their bid cards and attempt to purchase one of dozens and dozens of magnificent collectible vehicles. I checked RM’s website and this year’s auction will be especially exciting because the Canadian auction house has been picked by an auto museum in Nebraska to handle the selling of over 100 vehicles from the Merrick Auto Museum collection.
The Merrick Auto Museum opened to the public in Nebraska 25 years ago by father and son team Jim and Richard Merrick. The Merricks sought only the best examples of Brass Era, high-wheeler and pre-war cars spanning the years 1900 to the late 1930s. Just over 100 of these vehicles will be sold at Hershey. Space does not allow me to list all the vehicles up for sale, but so many of these perfectly restored vehicles have uncommon names like AutoCar, Abbot-Detroit, Chalmers, Locomobile, Metz and Jeffery, plus familiar high-end nameplates like Duesenberg, Cord, LaSalle, Lincoln, Cadillac and Packard.
To heighten the excitement, all of the vehicles will be sold without reserve. In auctions of this quality it gets fun when two bidders with lots of money really want a car and the price of the vehicle escalates dramatically and often results in a world-record price being bid. I can predict that a few of the automobiles will bring in bids that, when the gavel finally falls, will bring down the house! It’s fun to watch.
For more information on the Antique Automobile Club of America and the Hershey Regional Fall Meet, visit their website at www.aaca.org. If you attend the Hershey show, also make plans to visit their AACA Museum located a short drive from the Hersheypark grounds.
Dar Davis founded the Lake Bluff Concours and chaired the event for many years. He has been writing this column since 1999. He can be reached at drd43@sbcglobal.net.
Q: What was the name of a Canadian-built sports car that featured gull-wing doors?