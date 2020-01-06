BENTON HARBOR — Fifty-two students from four area high schools took part in the 11th annual Lake Michigan College Hospitality and Culinary Chili Cook-Off last month at The Mendel Center.
Participating teams representing St. Joseph, Benton Harbor, Dowagiac and River Valley high schools prepared a chili recipe on-site for a panel of judges.
Awards were given for the chili itself and the presentation, or tablescape.
“This is a great event where our local high school students can showcase their talents,” Chris Woodruff, chair of the hospitality management program at LMC, said in a news release. “The students practice time management, organization and overcoming obstacles – all talents that are needed today. We have many stars who, in a short time, will be leaders in Southwest Michigan’s ever-growing hospitality industry.”
Dowagiac High School’s Chili Chili Bang Bang team took first place for chili and third place for tablescape, while Dowagiac’s Chili Dawgs team took first place for their tablescape and fourth place for their chili.
In the chili category, River Valley’s Mustang White Chili was second, St. Joseph’s The Pumpkin Spice Girls was third, and Benton Harbor’s Holiday Chili Stars were fifth.
In the tablescape category, it was The Pumpkin Spice Girls taking second with the Holiday Chili Stars fourth and Dowagiac’s Chil-Chil team placing fifth.
Teams were coached by teachers Lauri Berry (St. Joseph), Julie Crimmins (River Valley), Gennifer Gunter (Benton Harbor) and Andy Kruger (Dowagiac).
Jake Osburn, the director of ProStart and Amanda Smith, chief operating officer of the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association, shared information about their organizations – both of which help high schoolers prepare for culinary and hospitality careers.