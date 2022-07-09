IMG_6470.JPG

Some people might see rusty old gutters. I see herb gardens.

 Andy Steinke / HP staff

Last weekend, I put holes in the bottom of my gutters.

I know what you’re thinking (yep, Andy’s demo day finally went too far), but no, it wasn’t an accident. I made the holes on purpose (I don’t think Andy knows how gutters work).

Andy Steinke is features editor at The Herald-Palladium. Email him at asteinke@TheHP.com.