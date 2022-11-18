DOWAGIAC — Events to celebrate the Christmas season are scheduled for The Original Old Rugged Cross Church in Pokagon Township.

Volunteers who manage The Old Rugged Cross Memorial Garden are planning a Dec. 3 “Christmas Sale” at the Pokagon Bible Church, 31393 Kansas St., to benefit maintenance of the garden. Items for sale include cookies, candy, Christmas decorations (including angels), dishes, puzzles, assorted lace and ribbon, and other items, as well as the ultimate cool weather comfort food – soup – to take home with you.