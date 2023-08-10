BENTON HARBOR — Morton House Museum is hosting a showing of "Historical Films from the House of David" at 7 p.m., at the Morton House Museum, 501 Territorial, Benton Harbor. The event is presented by Brian Carroll, historian and archivist at the Israelite House of David; $5; 313-2106 or mortonhousemuseum.org
