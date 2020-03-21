Whenever I hear a siren, my first thought is, “Where are my family members?”

That started when I was a young mom. It continues to this day, and now includes three grandchildren.

Pat Arter is senior volunteer program director of Region IV Area Agency on Aging in Southwest Michigan. Questions on age or independence services? Call the Info-Line for Aging & Disability at 800-654-2810 or visit www.areaagencyonaging.org. The Generations column appears each Saturday in The Herald-Palladium.