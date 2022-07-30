Religion Insights columnist for The Herald-Palladium

Inflation is wreaking havoc on our lives here in America and around the world.

A few months ago, I could buy a dozen eggs for less than $1. Now, I’m paying $3. And the rise in the cost of living doesn’t end with eggs.

Today’s Insights was written by Kevin Hester, pastor at The Shore Church in St. Joseph. Insights is written by area clergy every weekend to give different viewpoints on a variety of topics.