HP Academic All-Stars

Some of the best and brightest high school graduates in Southwest Michigan are being recognized for their achievements as Herald-Palladium Academic All-Stars.
The 15 students chosen for the honor this year come from three different counties and a variety of backgrounds, but they share a drive and leadership qualities that impressed the judges.
This is the 33rd year since 1991 that The HP as recognized Academic All-Stars. We asked principals, teachers and guidance counselors in local high schools to help us find the high school seniors who excelled academically, were involved in extracurricular activities, volunteered their time, showed leadership skills and were strong of character.
Eighteen high schools in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties nominated 35 seniors for consideration. Each student completed a profile form, wrote a short essay explaining why they thought they should be an All-Star, and secured a letter of recommendation. Each school also submitted the students’ standardized test scores and transcripts.
We then assembled a panel of judges in the education field to review the nominations and select the winners. Judges this year were Keith Mattingly, retired associate provost for undergraduate programs at Andrews University; Kristopher Zook, dean of arts and sciences at Lake Michigan College; and Joe Elsheikhi and Amanda Veldman, both math consultants for Berrien RESA.
The judges commented that the quality of nominees made it difficult to narrow down to 15.
“While reasons for cynicism are all around us, through being a part of the Academic All-Stars judging panel, I find abundant evidence that there are amazingly involved high school students in Berrien County,” said Mattingly. “We are introduced to young people with all-around amazing talent and ability who combine their talent, ability and goal setting with self-sacrificial effort in support of their community. I am inspired once again that with high school graduates of this quality, we have great hope for our world.
Veldman was a judge for the first time this year.
“Being a judge for this year’s Herald-Palladium Academic All-Stars program has been a privilege,” Veldman said. “The candidates have such bright futures and have accomplished remarkable feats. Berrien RESA is glad to support area students and their academic pursuits!”
Zook said he was impressed with the contributions the all-stars have already made to their communities.
“We are blessed in our area to have so many gifted and talented young adults that are not only getting the most out of their education but are already giving back to their schools and their community in a variety of meaningful ways,” Zook said. “These students have continued to shine, and they are to be applauded. I have no doubt that their futures are bright.”
Each of the top 15 students will receive a $200 scholarship funded by The Herald-Palladium and Andrews University, and a certificate recognizing their status as an Academic All-Star. They also will receive a Red Hawk Scholarship from LMC that’s good for a three credit-hour course.
Jonathan Charles Clough
Berrien Springs High School
Parents: Ryan and Jennifer Clough
Extracurricular/school: Concert choir, men’s ensemble, band, jazz band, solo and ensemble, musicals, voice and piano instructor, community theater, church accompanist, worked at Apple Valley and Taco Bell
Future plans: Attend Andrews University to study music in vocal performance; hopes to become an opera singer, collaborative pianist or music director
Recommendation: “Jonathan … is on track to graduate with summa cum laude honors. This is especially impressive because he has one of the most rigorous course selections available through Berrien Springs High School because of his participation in the Berrien County Math Science Center and Andrews University dual enrollment classes. What makes participation in MSC even more notable is that Jonathan is a very successful musical performer in choir, band, school musical theater and community theater. He has been able to maintain his grades while dedicating his time to practicing all year round.” – Linda Bergan, school counselor
Jessy Hajaj
Berrien Springs High School
Parents: Jony Hajaj and Maral Al-Mimar
Extracurricular/school: Student council, National Honor Society, Quiz Bowl, tennis team, Business Professionals of America, tennis camp, church activities, piano and ceramics lessons, pack packages for college students
Future plans: Attend Southern Adventist University to study medical laboratory science, then Loma Linda University School of Medicine; hopes to specialize in cardiothoracic surgery
Recommendation: “Jessy is an excellent role model for younger kids both as a student-athlete and as a human being. She conducts herself with class and is the epitome of sportsmanship. I can truly say that Jessy pours her heart and soul into everything she does.” – Linda Bergan, school counselor
Abigail Joyce Hubbard
Brandywine High School
Parents: Andrew Hubbard and Amanda Hubbard
Extracurricular/school: National Honor Society, tennis, volleyball, basketball, Student Senate, Science Olympiad, prom committee, state honors choir, solo and ensemble, works at Wings Etc., performs in local band
Future plans: Attend Gerstacker Business Program at Albion College to study accounting
Recommendation: “Through all her activities Abbie has developed strong leadership characteristics and has been a wonderful role model and leader for her peers. … Abbie possesses a work ethic uncommon in most young people today. She is punctual, trustworthy, follows directions, and is self-motivated. When Abbie is given a responsibility she complete the task, correctly, without the need for constant supervision.” – Angela Roeder, school counselor
Brady Patrick Roberts
Bridgman High School
Parents: Cliff and Tishia Roberts
Extracurricular/school: Student Senate, football, baseball, track and field, National Honor Society, class treasurer, DECA, tutoring, summer weightlifting club, volunteered to hand out bottle water to Benton Harbor residents, worked at Weko Beach and Campground, worked as intern for Peter Johnson Law Office
Future plans: Attend Michigan State University to study supply chain management
Recommendation: “Brady … is a well-rounded student who does well in every subject area. He had one of our school’s highest ever SAT scores because of his dedication to excellence in every area of study. What truly stands out about Brady is not just how intelligent he is. He is hardworking and dedicated to being the best in everything that he does. He has achieved the highest GPA possible while taking all of the AP and College level courses we offer.” – Kimberly Lundin, Math Department head
Olivia Grace Stanger
Dowagiac Union High School
Parents: Michael and Melissa Stanger
Extracurricular/school: Student Senate, Environmental Club, Rotary Interact, Humanities Club, National Honor Society, cheer team, powerlifting club, Michigan Gateway Community Foundation Youth Advisory Council, dance team, church teacher’s aide and missions trips
Future plans: Attend either University of Michigan or University of Illinois to study English
Recommendation: “Olivia is probably the kindest young woman I have ever met. She has a ready smile for everyone, and she takes time to notice people behind the scenes. … In addition to being kind and obviously smart, she also has a heart to serve. She has shown leadership this year in being president of everything from Rotary’s Interact and Student Senate to the Environmental Club – just to name a few. … Some students are able to study hard, but I applaud Olivia for not only studying hard, but also participating hard. To keep her grades at 4.0 while accomplishing such meaningful things has been truly remarkable.” – Claudia Zebell, Media Center
Cora Taylor Wegner
Dowagiac Union High School
Parents: Debra and Kelly Wegner
Extracurricular/school: Environmental Club, Student Senate, Interact Club, National Honor Society, Humanities Club, competitive cheer, golf, dance team, Michigan Gateway Community Foundation Youth Advisory Council, Dowagiac election inspector
Future plans: Attend a four-year university to major in environmental studies.
Recommendation: “Cora does an amazing job of multitasking and organizing, as witnessed by the fact that she is a two-sport athlete, part-time college student, and is involved in so many clubs and activities in our building. The fact that she is able to achieve as much as she does while maintaining this schedule speaks to her ability to perform well under pressure. Cora is a true asset to our school building and I have no doubt that her future is bright.” – Amy Hackett, Science Department chair
Edward Javier Lopez
Eau Claire High School
Parents: Clemencia Lopez and Ralph Lopez
Extracurricular/school: National Honor Society, student government, cross country, track and field, work on family farm, volunteer for Veterans Day dinner, pick up trash in community parks
Future plans: Attend a four-year university to study neuroscience; hopes to attend medical school
Recommendation: “Edward is easily one of the best and brightest students that Eau Claire High School has to offer. He is a great role model for all of his fellow students, underclassmen and upperclassmen alike. It is a great joy to have him roam these halls embodying our Beaver Values: be respectful, be responsible, be safe, and be successful.” – Jonathan Schultz, school counselor
Eden Grace Gray
Lakeshore High School
Parents: Kendra Gray and James Gray
Extracurricular/school: Student Council, National Honor Society, International Club, swimming, softball, math league, Math and Science Center, Professional Health Careers Academy, sister school exchange program, Key Club, works as lifeguard and swim instructor
Future plans: Attend University of Michigan to study biology and pre-med
Recommendation: “Although Eden has high expectations for herself and those around her, she is truly one of the kindest and most caring students I have had in my classroom. She goes out of her way to help people if they are struggling. If a peer needs help in class, Eden is the first one to volunteer; if a friend needs someone to listen to them and provide advice, Eden is often the one they turn to. She is a trusted member of the school and the rest of the kids look up to her and follow her example of kindness, maturity, and excellence.” – Alaina Kinney, English teacher
Isaac Smith
Lakeshore High School
Parents: Kimberly Smith and Lowell Smith
Extracurricular/school: Prism, Diversity Equity and Inclusion Student Coalition, Math and Science Center, sister school exchange program, Math League, Academic Challenge Team, Student Voice Team, Chikaming Open Lands summer intern, National Honor Society, Key Club
Future plans: Attend University of Michigan to study philosophy
Recommendation: “In class, Isaac displayed a level of maturity, dedication, and academic excellence above most of his peers. I can confidently say that Isaac is one of the top five students I have had the pleasure of teaching in my 17 years as an educator. He has always been an impressive critical thinker and fantastic writer. He reads voraciously which allows him to bring a vast array of knowledge to almost every conversation.” – Alaina Kinney, English teacher
Camille Rosemarie Czech
New Buffalo High School
Parents: Amy and Bart Czech
Extracurricular/school: Student Senate, National Honor Society, NBAS Pokagon Fund Advisory Council, Voice of Democracy contest, Pottery Club, SADD, equestrian team, tennis, homecoming court, 4-H, Berrien County Youth Fair, member of various horse clubs, volunteer riding instructor and counselor at Spring Creek Horses Help
Future plans: Attend St. Mary’s College to study biochemistry; hopes to earn Ph.D. in optometry, pharmacy or ophthalmology
Recommendation: “Camille is a very self-driving, motivated and responsible student-athlete. … Camille has high aspirations in life that will lead her to a successful and promising future. With her superb communication skills, willingness to outwork others and her wealth of leadership qualities, I know she will continue to have a positive impact on our society.” – Amy Quick, mathematics teacher
Kierstyn Pauline Thompson
Niles High School
Parents: Mindy and Kenny Thompson
Extracurricular/school: National Honor Society, Niles Noise, Key Club, cross country, track and field, competitive cheer, works at YMCA and CK Catering, Gospel City Church youth group, intern at Niles Chamber of Commerce, volunteers at Fernwood, Ballard Book Fair and others
Recommendation: “As a New Tech learner, Ms. Thompson has demonstrated the ability to work and lead groups while mastering independent inquiry-based learning. In addition, she has acquired the skill of how to hold her classmates accountable during group projects for local business partners. She is very well-liked and respected by both her peers and her teachers. One of Kierstyn’s most admirable qualities is the fact that she is not afraid to go against social pressures that are popular with her peers.” – Jami Roden, health/marketing/capstone facilitator, National Honor Society
Joshua Seifert
River Valley High School
Parents: Mark and Ramey Seifert
Extracurricular/school: National Honor Society, student congress, basketball, football, golf, cross country, track, works as golf caddie, worked on Christmas tree farm, worked as landscaper, volunteer as elementary basketball coach, volunteer at Apple Cider Century bike ride
Future plans: Attend University of Michigan or Michigan State University to study engineering
Recommendation: “Josh is a hard worker. Clearly motivated, he assesses himself in a healthy way, sets goals, and pursues them. His sheer presence inspires others to improve. He is an excellent listener and observer, and finds ways to constantly become better in the classroom and on the playing field. Josh is a natural leader, both vocally and by example.” – Garry Lange, retired principal
Isabella Marie Bacolor
St. Joseph High School
Parents: John and Connie Bacolor
Extracurricular/school: National Honor Society, Spanish Club, Quiz Bowl, Yoga Club, Bear Time leader, soccer, summer school tutor, page at St. Joseph library, volunteer at Krasl Art Fair and Steelhead Triathlon
Future plans: Attend University of Michigan and then graduate school to study anthropology
Recommendation: “What stands out about Bella as a writer and scholar is her commitment to detail in all aspects of her life. She’s the student that rereads the directions three times because she’s instilled in herself a commitment to doing things right. Life is always about careful reading and following directions – and she takes this seriously. This echoes through her writing as well. Her attention to detail in word choice and voice is a shining star of her writing. She will pore over the denotation, connotation, rhythm, and structure in her final edits. And the polished product is evidence of that process.” – Bean Klusendorf, English teacher
Ilona Hope Fiedorowicz
South Haven High School
Parents: Jessica Fiedorowicz and Michael Fiedorowicz
Extracurricular/school: Orchestra, chamber orchestra, marching band, chorale, National Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, Quiz Bowl, Battering Ram newspaper, Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra, volunteer as performer at retirement homes and church, and as tutor for middle school orchestra
Future plans: Attend Baldwin Wallace University’s Conservatory of Music to study music composition and cello performance
Recommendation: “Ilona stands out as one of the top students of my career thus far. Her dedication to excellence is apparent every day. She will always give her best effort, and will always strive to advance her own skills and the skills of those around her. She is a kind, thoughtful, caring individual who is always working towards improvement. I know this is a skill that will serve her well as she strives towards her goals.” – Katie Hillyard, choir director
Samantha Erin Dietz
Watevliet High School
Parents: Ken Dietz and Brandi Dietz
Extracurricular/school: National Honor Society, Student Council, Student Advisory Council, Science Olympiad, elementary and middle school/high school tutoring, volleyball, basketball, softball, works with family business 42N Naturals, volunteer youth mentoring, blood drives and pancake breakfasts
Recommendation: “In my experiences with Samantha, she has shown herself to be a dedicated student who adds immeasurable value to the classroom setting with her insightful contributions to class discussion. Her work ethic is also impressive. She never fails to impress on assignments and projects, going well beyond expectations and adding her own unique touch as well. … In my 28 years as an educator, there have been few times I have encountered a student like Samantha who has that indefinable quality that makes everyone feel fortunate for the opportunity to work with her.” – Sarah Brant, English teacher