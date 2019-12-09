ST. JOSEPH — The Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan, 5400 Niles Road, will host an ugly sweater holiday party from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Attendees are encouraged to wear a “pawsome” sweater.
The society will be collecting donations in stockings and online for its senior animals. The dog who receives the most donations will receive a spa day.
Sweatpants and sweatshirts will be sold at cost on Saturday, and there will be a raffle and refreshments.
Attendees also can bring a gift for the animals. To see what items are needed, visit https://amzn.to/38ang6F.
There will be party favors for children while supplies last.
For more information, visit humanesocietyswm.org or call 927-3303.
To make a donation online, visit humanesocietyswm.org/donate-2.