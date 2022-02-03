Ice festivals return this weekend in Dowagiac, South Haven

This weekend’s triple threat of frozen fun in Southwest Michigan has been shaved to two after St. Joseph Today announced Wednesday it would postpone Ice Fest until later this month due to the inclement weather.
South Haven’s Ice Breaker still is planned for Friday through Sunday, while Dowagiac’s Ice Time Festival will return Saturday.
Here’s a look at what you can expect at each festival this month:
Ice Breaker
After the 2021 Ice Breaker was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, enthusiasm for this year’s festival is heating up.
“There will be some great chili, many ice sculptures, cardboard sled race, frozen fish fling and curling lessons,” said Kathy Wagaman, executive director of the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event.
This year’s festival will begin Friday with ice skating and a tongue-in-cheek Snowsuit Fashion Contest, and conclude Sunday with a euchre tournament and a matinee performance of Our Town Players’ production of “The Rise of Robin Hood.”
In between, there will be s’mores roasting, the sled race, horse-drawn wagon rides, a frozen fish fling, a 5K run/walk, indoor activities for kids, an evening glow skating party at the downtown ice rink and disc golf at the park on 14th Avenue in South Haven Township.
Although the festival is returning, the ongoing pandemic has affected the number of participants. The chili cookoff, for instance, normally attracts two dozen restaurants and chefs, compared to 15 that are lined up for this year. The number of ice sculpture sponsors also are down. Normally, 50-plus blocks of ice are reserved for the carvers. This year, there will be 41.
However, Wagaman said she’s still impressed with the support from the community.
“We are very pleased with the participation,” she said, pointing out that nearly 50 other businesses and organizations have donated funding and in-kind services to make the festival a reality.
“As with everything, we are keeping as much focus on being outdoors, distancing and, of course, asking business leaders to enforce all safety guidelines,” she said. “With a winter event, gloves, scarves, masks, etc., can be helpful in preventing the spread of (COVID-19). ... It is like anything. If you feel uncomfortable, it is best to use your best judgment, be responsible and wear a mask when inside businesses.”
For more information about Ice Breaker, visit www.southhavenmi.com or call 637-5171.
Ice Time Festival
Though the shortest of the three remaining Southwest Michigan ice festivals, the Ice Time Festival will pack a lot of activities into Saturday.
Ice carvers Alfredo Arroyo, Mike Evans and Howard Busfield will whittle away at the 9,000 pounds of ice lining Front Street, according to festival chair Kris Soenen.
“The Ice Time Festival is a great time for people to bundle up, come outside, celebrate the great season we have in Southwest Michigan, and shake off hibernation,” she said.
Attendees can try their hand at life-size foosball on Commercial Street during three hours of open play. Then, Saturday afternoon, they can participate in a tournament. Cost for the tournament is $30 for a team of six, and the winners each will receive a $10 gift certificate that’s good at Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce member businesses.
The frozen fish toss competition will be held on Beeson Street at high noon. Teams will toss a smelt back and forth, backing up after each throw, until only one team is left. The winners will receive gift cards to The Wounded Minnow.
Other free activities will include a snowflake search at participating stores for a chance to win a $50 chamber gift certificate, a penguin craft at Venue 132, a snowperson build and hot cocoa at Dowagiac District Library, a valentine craft at Dowagiac Area History Museum, a five-stop chili crawl, a bonfire and s’mores on Commercial Street, and an ice cream eating contest at Caruso’s Candy Kitchen.
For more info about Ice Time Festival, visit dowagiacchamber.com or call 782-8212.
Ice Fest
St. Joseph’s annual downtown event now will kick off Feb. 25 when professional ice carvers from around the country converge on Pleasant Street for an individual ice sculpting competition.
St. Joseph Today Events and Operations Manager Daniele Crevier said before the postponement that eight carvers will turn frozen blocks into works of art. Those same carvers will become groups of two on Feb. 26 for the team carving competition.
The opening night also will feature the annual fire and ice tower at the corner of State and Pleasant streets.
Besides the team ice carving competition, Feb. 26 will feature a number of interactive ice activities. Festival goers can play frozen tic-tac-toe, fling a frozen fish, try their hand at ice bowling or take their pictures on the ice throne.
Local magician John Dudley will move his act around town that afternoon with performances at State and Pleasant streets, Curious Kids’ Museum and Shadowland on Silver Beach.
All weekend long, visitors can participate in the SnowBiz Scavenger Hunt. They can pick up a map at the St. Joseph Today Welcome Center, 301 State St., and start their search. Completed hunts can be entered for a chance to win a $25 St. Joseph Today gift certificate that’s good at participating member locations.
On Feb. 27, downtown visitors can view the completed ice sculptures.
“If you need a cure for the winter blues, this is it,” St. Joseph Today Executive Director Amy Zapal said of the festival.
For more info about Ice Fest, visit www.stjoetoday.com/icefest or call 985-1111.