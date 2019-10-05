A couple weeks ago, I attended a funeral for the mother of a college roommate.
Like many who’ve lived 93 years, her life was a rich journey – a story beloved by family and friends. And a bit different from other stories I had known.
Sometimes knowledge comes from the most unexpected sources. Little did I know how much my life would be enriched being paired with the eldest daughter of Spanish refugees.
Her parent’s story was quite remarkable. When they were small children in 1937, the German Luftwaffe bombed their Basque town in northern Spain in support of General Franco. They were among 5,000 women and children evacuated to refugee camps in England, where they would stay to young adulthood.
Her father dreamed of freedom, and fled for life on the street before signing on as crew of a merchant ship bound for America. Once there, he jumped ship with no papers and no money.
World War II was in full swing, so he volunteered for the Army, and at 18 became an American soldier. He served in WWII, then the Reserves, then the Korean War.
He became a U.S. citizen – an event he called “one of the proudest moments of my life.”
After Korea, he went to visit his hometown in Spain and met a former refugee friend who soon became his wife. They returned to the States, settling in Grand Rapids to start a successful business and raise a family.
Thank goodness his dream wasn’t blocked by policies that required him to seek asylum in the first country he passed through or denied citizenship when serving in the military.
If that had happened, America wouldn’t have benefited from the jobs my friend’s father created, and the community-minded spirit and love of America that permeated that household and all who came it contact with it, including a naïve college freshman who’d befriended their daughter, the eldest of six.
Awareness of cultures expands our horizons. My 47-year friendship allowed me to be in Basque country in 1975, when General Franco died, witnessing the lack of freedom still in effect.
It brought me to France to foster lifelong friendship with French friends while meeting South American refugees, journalists fleeing persecution in Chile with only the shirt on their back, not knowing the fate of family they were forced to leave behind.
I felt sheltered and naïve, unable to explain when asked the why behind American action on varied topics. It was my opening to the profound impact of American policy on other countries.
Grateful for Rotary’s reach across the world, my husband and I have hosted a Hindu woman from Mauritius and two exchange students, foster daughters from Zimbabwe and France.
From one we learn of the persecution in Zimbabwe and the economic refugees who have lost all. The other spent close to a year working refugee camps in Greece. So many people seek only to work fairly and live with freedom in peace.
In an interview in later life, my college roommate’s father said, “Only if you have been denied your freedom can you appreciate what freedom and this country means.”
We must be careful not to enact immigration policy that restricts access to good people who want to come to work and raise families.
Of course we must guard against criminal element, but I fear my friend’s father, and many of our own ancestors would not have been able to become American citizens under the increasingly restrictive interpretations of immigration now in play.
Workforce shortages are apparent in so many industries across America. We need immigrant newcomers. They represent not only our past, but also the strength of our future.
Lynn Kellogg