Singers to perform at two area churches
The Harbor Country Singers, a community chorus, will offer Christmas concerts at churches in Harbert and Three Oaks this month.
Concerts are planned at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at Episcopal Church of the Mediator, 14280 Red Arrow Highway, Harbert; and 7 p.m. Dec. 20 at St. John Church, 10 W. Ash St., Three Oaks.
The theme of this year’s concerts is “Christmas Collage.”
Director Cindy Dryden said the concert will include dance, children’s performances and instrumental music, in addition to the choral music for which HCS is known.
The concerts are free, but contributions will be accepted.
Harbor Country Singers is a program of the School of American Music in Three Oaks.
The GhostLight sets benefit, season reveal
BENTON HARBOR — “Deck Our Halls: A GhostLight Holiday Benefit” will be at Dec. 12 at The GhostLight Theatre, 101 Hinkley St.
A reception will begin at 5:30 p.m., with a concert following at 6:30 p.m. Michael Koch, Jenna Mammina, Kecia Deroly and Paul Mow will be featured.
The theater also will reveal its 2020 season at the event.
Cost is $35.
Food will be provided by The Mason Jar Cafe and The Cheese Lady – St. Joe. There will be a cash bar.
PechaKucha returns tonight at the Box
ST. JOSEPH — PechaKucha 20x20 St. Joseph/Benton Harbor, Volume 19 is set for 7-9 p.m. tonight at the Box Factory for the Arts, 1101 Broad St.
PechaKucha 20x20 is a simple presentation format where presenters run 20 images for 20 seconds each, advancing automatically.
Presenting this time will be Amy Story, Hoss Hamadanchi, Marnie Heyn, Sarah Heeter, Elizabeth Ann Gravitt, Mitri Cortez, Tonia Jean and Kibra VanHorn.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to arrive early.
A $3 donation is suggested. There will be a cash bar.
Morton House Museum to host open house
BENTON HARBOR — Morton House Museum, 501 Territorial Road, will host a holiday open house from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
There will be homemade sweets, tea and wassail. There also will be a cookie sale.
Cost is $7 for adults, $5 for students, and free for ages 5 and younger.
For more information, call 925-7011 or visit www.mortonhousemuseum.org.
Paw Paw chorus plans Christmas concert
PAW PAW — The Paw Paw Community Chorus, sponsored by the Paw Paw High School Performing Arts Department, will present its 20th annual Christmas concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at the high school, 30609 Red Arrow Highway.
The chorus, under the guest direction of Peter Morse, will be accompanied on piano by Juan Avendano.
Among the selections will be “Prophets Knew,” “How Far Is It to Bethlehem?,” “In the Bleak Midwinter,” “The Inn by the Edge of the Wood,” “Getting’ in the Mood (for Christmas),” “The Best Gift of All,” “Swingin’ Saint Nick!,” “Stille Nacht” and “Christmas on Broadway.”
The concert is free, but donations will be accepted.
OutCenter seeks photos for ‘(be)longing’
BENTON HARBOR — What is the most precious (non-electronic) thing you have that, if it were gone, you’d miss it every day?
The OutCenter, 132 Water St., would like the public to share their answers.
People can show these little pieces of their hearts by submitting a photo of their precious keepsake, along with a brief story of it’s meaning, to The OutCenter.
Photos and stories can be emailed to info@outcenter.org by Dec. 12.
Then, the public is invited to attend the “(be)longing: to long for & become an equal member of an equitable community” show during the New Territory Arts Association’s Art Hop from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 13.
For more information, call 925-8330 or visit outcenter.org.
‘Open Mike’ reunion planned at the Box
ST. JOSEPH — The Box Factory for the Arts, 1101 Broad St., will host an “Open Mike” reunion with Mike Talbot from 7-9 p.m. Saturday.
Talbot, who has hosted many open mic nights at the Box, has reached out to performers from past events to join him Saturday night.
A minimum $5 donation will be collected at the door.
Those who want to join Talbot, can email him at talbotarts@gmail.com.
Performers are asked to remember the Box Factory is a family-friendly venue, so performances should be respectful of all ages.
For more info, call 983-3688 or visit boxfactoryforthearts.org.
Aaron Lewis coming to Four Winds Casino
NEW BUFFALO — Aaron Lewis will bring his “I’m In Tour” to Four Winds Casino Resort’s Silver Creek Event Center, 11111 Wilson Road, at 9 p.m. April 4.
Tickets, which range from $55-$95, go on sale Friday.
For tickets, or more info, call 866-494-6371 or visit www.fourwindscasino.com.
Known for his outspokenness, impassioned live show and outlaw country tunes, Lewis is back with a new album, “State I’m In.” It is the follow-up to “Sinner,” which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums, Top 200 Albums, and Top Digital Albums Charts upon release.
Lewis, who fronted the rock group Staind, has sold 15 million albums worldwide, and has had four consecutive top three debuts on Billboard’s Top 200.
BCD sets winter concert for Dec. 12-13
STEVENSVILLE — Tickets are now on sale for Berrien County Dancers’ winter concert.
BCD is a county-wide program that allows students to receive high school credit for dance classes.
The winter concert will be performed at 7 p.m. Dec. 12-13 at Lakeshore High School, 5771 Cleveland Ave.
Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door. Ages 11 and younger are free with parent admission.
To order tickets, call 428-1402, ext. 2099.
The concert will feature works by Artistic Director Theresa Graziano, choreographer Aaron Smith, Giordano Dance, and the Advanced Dance class.
Student choreographers are Meredith Gacek, Jocelyn Pittman, Rebecca Ferragut, Julia Bixby, Camille Thrum, Alyssa Steinke and Natalie Dent.
Dancers in the winter concert are from Lakeshore and St. Joseph high schools.
For more info, email tgraziano.lpslancers.net.
LMC to present instrumental concert
BENTON HARBOR — The Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts Department will host its final concert of 2019 at 7 p.m. tonight on The Mendel Center Mainstage, 2775 E. Napier Ave.
The LMC Jazz Band and Tailwinds will perform an evening of familiar jazz standards, new music and holiday favorites during the Instrumental Music Concert.
The repertoire includes Percy Grainger’s “Irish Tune from County Derry,” Lou Donaldson’s “Alligator Bogaloo,” and Luis Bonfá’s “Black Orpheus.”
Among the program highlights are “Pathos,” an original work by LMC Jazz Band guitarist Jared Willer, and “The Hawk Chases the Partridge,” an original composition by Kristopher Zook, LMC’s Visual & Performing Arts chair.
The concert is free, but there is a suggested donation of $5 or a new unwrapped toy to donate to Toys For Tots.
For more info, call 927-8876 or visit www.lakemichigancollege.edu/arts.