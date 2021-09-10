DAR opens annual history essay contest

THREE OAKS — The Rebecca Dewey Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution has announced the opening of this year’s American History Essay Contest.

Do you have news about your hometown you’d like to see in the paper? Send it to Features Editor Andy Steinke at The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085; deliver it to 3450 Hollywood Road; or email it to focus@TheHP.com. Timely news about upcoming events should be received two weeks prior to the events.