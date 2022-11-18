Snow and gusty winds this morning will be followed by lingering snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Tonight
A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low near 20F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Lory’s Place receives grant for grief alliance work in BH
ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien Community Foundation awarded Lory’s Place, a program of Caring Circle at Corewell Health South, a $10,000 project grant to support one year of continued grief work aiding the Community Grief Alliance progra, and Community Grief Brunch.